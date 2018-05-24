Pompey chief eyeing more new faces

MARK CATLIN is eyeing more Pompey signings after welcoming two new faces.

Louis Dennis yesterday joined Ronan Curtis at Fratton Park as the busy start to the week continued in terms of squad strengthening.

While an undisclosed fee was spent on Republic of Ireland under-21 international Curtis, Dennis represented a free transfer.

The 25-year-old attacker has joined from non-league Bromley, having days earlier appeared in the Ravens’ FA Trophy defeat at Wembley.

More signings remain on the cards for the Blues as Kenny Jackett strives to further bolster his playing squad.

A left-back and central-midfielder options are also high on Pompey’s shopping list.

And while Catlin has warned there won’t be ‘wholesale changes’, the Blues remain in the hunt for recruits.

Pompey’s chief executive said: ‘These signings are the start of what we hope will now be a spell of getting the players in that Kenny has identified.

‘However, we are not going to employ a scattergun approach, it is very much targeted.

‘Kenny has given us his wish list. Myself, Tony Brown and Kenny are now busy out there trying to negotiate deals.

‘I don’t think it is fair for me to comment on whether others are in the bag, but it’s fair to say a lot of work has been going on over a number of months.

‘I think we have the look of a very settled squad. We are just searching for some quality additions in key areas, so it’s not wholesale changes as in previous years.

‘I don’t foresee wholesale changes in regards to players going out either, Kenny seems very happy with his squad.

‘He just wants to add to it, he doesn’t want to rip it up.’