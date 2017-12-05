Pompey chief hits out at television trial

Have your say

Michael Eisner has criticised Fratton Park's iFollow trial.

And Pompey's chairman has pledged to apply the pressure to improve the service to supporters.

The Football League this season introduced the live streaming facility, a concept which allows overseas fans to watch matches.

On Saturday, the Checkatrade Trophy clash with Northampton was moved to 12.30pm to enable it to also be shown to followers inside the UK.

But the quality of the camera work from the Football League drew much criticism from Pompey supporters, including Eisner.

In addition, Express FM's Niall McCaughan was replaced on match commentary by an iFollow employee.

Eisner wrote on Twitter: 'For the many who complained about the streaming of the match today, let me say I agree.

'We are on it. Emails are flying!'

The Blues chairman later added: 'I found in the EFL test this past weekend the camera on iFollow that was done by a robot seemed drunk.

'Good to know there is still a need for human operators! And we want Niall back!'

Eric Eisner, who also sits on Pompey's board, joined his dad in voicing his dismay at the television coverage.

He said: 'iFollow was absolutely poor today!! Totally agree everyone.

'That is the EFL not the club but you are sure we will be on them to get it right!'