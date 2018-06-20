Pompey chief: Momentum building for safe-standing change

MARK CATLIN believes there is now momentum among football clubs to adopt safe standing.

The subject is to be discussed by MPs at Westminster Hall on June 25, representing encouraging progress.

I think there’s a huge momentum led by Shaun Harvey himself. There is a groundswell of clubs who share our view, I would say a huge majority Mark Catlin

Current legislation restricts the freedom of Football League clubs to implement safe standing, with Championship clubs subject to all-seater requirements.

Pompey have been long-standing advocates of change – now Catlin can sense a shift in support among fellow clubs.

He said: ‘At Pompey we have been clear and consistent, pretty much for six years now, on where we stand on this.

‘I feel other clubs and even the Football League have finally caught up to our way of thinking.

‘Health and safety is very black and white, it is either safe or it’s not. Our view has always been if safe standing is deemed to be safe then clubs must be left alone to make their own decisions on it, working with their safety advisory group and the emergency services.

‘At the recent Football League AGM in Portugal, there was a definite momentum of support in terms of backing safe standing, in principle.

‘I think there’s a huge momentum led by Shaun (Harvey) himself. There is a groundswell of clubs who share our view, I would say a huge majority.

‘At the moment laws state you have to sit down at Fratton Park, it is not open to interpretation, that is the law.

‘However, there are certain areas you just know that by enforcing them on match days it’s going to lead to more problems than they solve.

‘For instance, fans report other fans for persistent standing, so that leads to so much trouble.

‘But if you have designated areas and someone stands in a seating area, at least you can tell them to go to a more appropriate part of the ground.

‘It’s going to be easier to police because then you have a clear mandate.

‘It happens at every ground. In certain areas they stand, whole blocks sometimes, and it’s difficult to enforce. If you start throwing people out it will cause trouble inside the ground, nobody wants that.

‘It has to be changed by the government.

‘As key stakeholders, the Football League, the Premier League and the FA have a lot of influence – but ultimately it has to be the legislation which changes.’