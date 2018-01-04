Pompey chief: No necessity to sell off our stars

Pompey are no under pressure to sell off prized assets during the transfer window.

That is the pledge from chief executive Mark Catlin – who also insisted there have been no official approaches for any Blues player.

Matt Clarke continues to be an outstanding presence in Kenny Jackett’s team and the subject of many scouting missions.

At only 21, clearly the central defender possesses a bright future which surpasses League One.

Catlin would not be drawn on individual cases.

However, he is adamant that, financially, the club are not required to cash in on any star performer should there be interest.

The Pompey chief said: ‘We are under no pressure whatsoever for any player to leave this football club.

‘If any player does leave this football club it will be on Pompey’s terms.

‘Besides, I am not aware of any official interest for any of our stars.

‘To be fair, I don’t think you can ever be confident of keeping anyone. As a club – and we have experience of this – you can dig your heels in and turn down offer after offer but then you have an unhappy player at your club.

‘It’s ultimately our decision, but you have to be sensible from a business point of view.

‘If there is a huge offer for any player and even then we don’t want to sell them, if their agent’s suddenly telling them their salary is going to be increased by 10 with a new long-term deal that can have an impact.

‘You go back to the Danny Rose injury and it’s a very short career. A player might want to leave and the last thing you need is an unhappy player at your football club.

‘You have to judge the strength of any particular player in that instance.’