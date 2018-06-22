Pompey chief ‘over the moon’ with club’s brand new megastore

EAGER Pompey fans flocked to the opening of the club’s brand new megastore.

Supporters queued outside as they waited for the first glimpse inside the store on Anson Road yesterday.

The club shop was packed as fans rushed to get the new Nike merchandise and meet players Jamal Lowe, Ben Close, Adam May and Brandon Haunstrup.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted, really pleased with how the shop is shaping up. There’s still quite a bit of work to do, and obviously the kit launch is next week.

‘With the turnout and the interest, and how it looks, I’m over the moon.

‘This has been a process that has been going on for two years. To choose the right partner, to make sure that this was the type of quality that we knew Pompey fans wanted this season and in the future.

‘It looks amazing. I can’t wait for the kit to get out. In that regard a few people have said to me ‘why didn’t we go with the kit today?’

‘I just think that it was sensible to have a soft launch for a few days, just to let the shop settle down. So there wasn’t queues going up the road and a bit of a chaotic start to Nike’s tenure as our kit supplier. That was the rationale behind it.’

Pompey’s megastore is also home to the ticket office, which has moved from the old offices on Frogmore Road, but the latter will be open on match days.

Mark added: ‘It’s a great facility and it saves people having to queue out in the wet of Frogmore Road on rainy days, so they are not so exposed.

‘We’ve got a covered area outside as well, so not only will they be able to queue in the warm but even if there’s really long queues they can go outside and they are still under cover.

‘There is that element of customer, fan satisfaction but also the thinking was that it drives people here and when they are in you hope they will impulse buy.’