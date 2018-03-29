Pompey clinch Nike kit deal

Pompey have unveiled Nike as their new kit supplier.

The American sportswear giants have agreed a three-year deal to replace Sondico from the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Sondico and Sports Direct have produced Blues kits for the past five seasons since the club came out of administration.

However, they have now been displaced by Nike, whose retail partner Just Sport will be involved in the partnership.

The agreement coincides with Pompey plans to create a new Anson Road club shop.

As revealed by The News earlier this week, the site of the old Beneficial Foundation offices are currently being redeveloped with view to a summer opening.

In a club statement, Pompey commercial director Anna Mitchell said: 'The club are delighted to be partnering with arguably the most premium sports brand in the world and are hugely excited about the launch of the new apparel.

'We believe that our fans will be thrilled with the standard of design and quality that Nike are able to deliver.

'We are also confident that the new partnership will not only deliver great kits and leisurewear, but also provide value for money, as both parties have worked hard to keep prices as competitive as possible'

According to the statement, 'tight production deadlines' have ensured designs for next seaon's kit have already been chosen and are currently being manufactured.

And the club have also paid tribute to their former kit suppliers.

The statement added: 'While excited by this new deal, Portsmouth Football Club would like to thank Sondico and Sports Direct for their support over the past five seasons, especially during the exit from administration, when they provided admirable backing during a difficult period.'