Pompey close in on Anton Walkes return from Spurs

POMPEY are closing in on a deal for Anton Walkes.

The News understands the Blues are zeroing in on sealing a permanent move for the Spurs man.

Anton Walkes joined Pompey on loan in January

Kenny Jackett made the 21-year-old a priority arrival of the seven remaining players he had on loan at Fratton Park last season.

And he now appears to have got his man, with his club agreeing a deal with the Premier League outfit.

The final details of that agreement are still to be rubber-stamped, but Pompey are quietly confident they’ve landed the player.

Walkes made a positive impression during his stay after arriving in January.

The Londoner scored on his debut against Doncaster and went on to make 12 first-team appearances.

His versatility proved an asset to Jackett, with Walkes utilised as a right-back and then impressing when moved into a holding-midfield role.

It’s that ability to be comfortable in a number of positions which has impressed the Blues manager.

Walkes picked up a hamstring injury in stoppage-time of the 3-3 draw at Rochdale in April.

And his absence coincided with his side’s play-off bid running out of steam.

Walkes made a single substitute appearance during his time at White Hart Lane – in a 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Gillingham in 2016.

He did make a big impact when joining MLS side Atlanta United, however, making 17 appearances and scoring two goals before linking up with Pompey at the start of the year.

Jackett has made two permanent signings to date.

Louis Dennis has been brought in from National League side Bromley, while fellow forward Ronan Curtis arrives from Irish outfit Derry City.

– JORDAN CROSS