Pompey close in on midfielder

RUBEN SAMMUT’s switch to Pompey has moved a step closer.

And Kenny Jackett has spoken of his hope of developing a pathway for young talent to arrive at Fratton Park from the Premier League giants.

The Chelsea midfielder has spent another stint training with the Blues at their Roko training base.

There looks a strong chance Pompey could land the 20-year-old in a move which suits all parties, with his existing deal at a close this summer.

Jackett has been impressed with what he’s seen of the Scottish talent since he linked up with Pompey.

He said: ‘Ruben’s been back in training for the day.

‘He’ll be back at Chelsea over the weekend.

‘It’s another day to look at him and make sure we can work with Ruben towards potentially taking him if we need him.’

Developing a link-up with Chelsea is something which would definitely appeal to Jackett moving forward.

The Blues boss’ preference would be to take players permanently from them, although the Londoners do send scores of players out on loan, too.

He added: ‘Chelsea’s a good club with very good players and it’d be a terrific relationship if we could develop it.

‘We’d be keen to do that, as we would any club.

‘First off we’d want our own players so the ones who are coming to the end of their cycle would be better (to sign). Going into pre-season, if we had holes in our squad then we’d have to look at loans.

‘They have a terrific model and some great players, not just around the country but around the world.

‘It’s a good club to come through at and a hard club to get in to.’

– JORDAN CROSS