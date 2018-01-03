Pompey close in on Wolves pair

Have your say

Pompey are set to complete a double loan swoop on Championship table-toppers Wolves.

Kenny Jackett has returned to his former club to prise away youngsters Sylvain Deslandes and Connor Ronan.

The pair are highly regarded by Wolves, who are keen for them to experience first-team football to aid their development.

Deslandes is a French under-20 left-back who has featured as a substitute in the Championship this season.

Attacking midfielder Ronan has also turned out for the Championship leaders this term, the 19-year-old handed three league outings from the bench.

Both would strengthen a Pompey squad hampered by injury during what has emerged into a League One play-off challenge.