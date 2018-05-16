Pompey closing in on Fratton Park friendly

Pompey are closing in on securing Fratton Park opposition to complete their pre-season programme.

It has been announced Kenny Jackett’s men will visit Swindon Town on Saturday, July 21.

Now they are seeking to finalise a home fixture around Saturday, July 28.

In recent times, it has become customary for the Blues to stage just the one summer friendly.

Bournemouth have served as opponents in consecutive years after becoming a regular pre-season fixture since Harry Redknapp.

Yet Pompey are exploring other options ahead of their 2018-19 League One campaign.

And Mark Catlin is talking to five or six potential visitors.

The chief executive said: ‘We are still working on trying to get a fixture for the Friday, Saturday or Sunday of the final pre-season weekend.

‘There are five or six clubs we are talking to, so we’ll see how they pan out.

‘It’s tough in this day and age. With all their wealth and riches, Premier League and Championship clubs want a sizeable fee for coming to Fratton Park.

‘That makes it very difficult in finding a balance, such as keeping the price cheap and getting X amount of fans coming to the game to make it justifiable.

‘I’m not knocking it, every club by rights is a money-making machine and scrutinise the financials of every pre-season friendly.

‘I know people are maybe looking for a change from Bournemouth but, in terms of costing, that is where Bournemouth have been brilliant to us in previous summers.

‘It’s progressing, we are not going to comment on something until we are 100 per cent sure it is going to happen, has been booked and is good to go.’