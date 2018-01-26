Pompey closing in on Harris replacement

Have your say

Pompey are set to unveil a replacement for Mikey Harris.

Boss Kenny Jackett revealed things are ‘done and dusted’ and the Blues will announce their new under-18s coach shortly.

Harris left the club in November to take up a similar role at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Category One set-up.

The popular figure spent three years at his hometown club, after previously being manager at Salisbury.

Since then, Jackett, youth boss Mark Kelly and chief executive Mark Catlin have been working hard to find the right candidate to fill Harris’ former role.

The Pompey boss revealed the club should be in a position to announce the new under-18s coach fairly soon.

‘We’re not yet in a position to announce everything,’ said Jackett.

‘But, obviously, we have been working hard and are in a position to strengthen and improve.

‘There’s no particular announcement in terms of our restructuring.

‘It will come out shortly, although I’m not exactly sure on the time frame.

‘Internally, we have worked hard in terms of interviews, appointments and the structure set-up.

‘Things are done and dusted.

‘People obviously have to give notice with other jobs – that is what’s holding us up at the moment.

‘The chief executive, Mark Catlin, myself and Mark Kelly, the head of youth, have moulded it, really.’

During his three-year spell at the Blues, Harris helped the likes of Ben Close, Brandon Haunstrup and Adam May progress into the first team.

Last season, he guided the reserves into the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup, only to suffer an extra-time defeat away at Swansea City.