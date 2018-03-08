Pompey closing in on Irish tour location

Pompey are closing in on a venue for their pre-season tour to the Republic of Ireland.

Cork or Dublin are the likely destinations, with the stay expected to last from five to seven days.

Kenny Jackett has also revealed he expects the Blues to take part in one friendly while in the Emerald Isle.

The club are still finalising their pre-season schedule, with no definitive dates or locations at present.

However, with Pompey pencilled in for a training return on Wednesday, June 27, the tour has been mooted for the following week.

Regardless, Jackett believes it is crucial for a team summer getaway.

He said: ‘Last year I didn’t have enough time to organise anything – and there is nothing worse than a bad tour.

‘Generally, pitches and facilities are good at the training ground so we stayed there instead but in an ideal world you take the boys away for a week.

‘I would like to do that early July, probably somewhere between five to seven days and possibly one game.

‘We are looking into costings of going to the Republic of Ireland with probably three places we are quoting on – one is in Cork, two in Dublin,

‘These are in the hands of Mark (Catlin) and Tony (Brown) to see if we can get them done.

‘I’ve been to Ireland before with Millwall and Wolves.

‘It’s a good run, the climate is good, they are used to having football teams and pitches are good, so you can get out there and do a good amount of training.

‘You need to lay some foundations and get some team spirit.

‘Hopefully you’ve signed a few new players, so it’s about putting those together and being able to get away and building friendship.’