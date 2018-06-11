Pompey complete deal for Bristol Rovers defender

Have your say

Pompey have agreed a deal for left-back Lee Brown.

The 27-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Blues.

Lee Brown has signed a two-year deal at Fratton Park Picture: Portsmouth FC

Brown arrives from League One rivals Bristol Rovers after turning down a new deal at the Memorial Stadium.

The England C international made 319 appearances for the Gas over the past seven campaigns, scoring 22 goals.

The defender remained with Rovers when they were relegated to the National League in 2014, before helping his side achieve back-to-back promotions to League One.

Brown started his career at QPR and graduated through their academy in 2008.

He made his debut for the Hoops in April 2010 in a 1-0 Championship win over Barnsley.

The Farnborough-born talent had spells on loan at Salisbury and Hayes & Yeading, before being released from Loftus Road in 2011.

Brown becomes Pompey’s fifth signing of the summer.

Ronan Curtis, Louis Dennis, Craig MacGillivray and Tom Naylor have all penned contracts.

