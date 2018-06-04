Pompey confident of quickly landing new coach

Have your say

MARK CATLIN is confident Pompey will quickly land their new first-team coach.

The Blues chief executive is upbeat Kenny Jackett’s search to boost his staff will soon be resolved.

Mark Catlin. Picture: Joe Pepler/ PinPep

Jackett has been on the lookout for a new coach after deciding not to hand Robbie Blake a new deal.

Blake has moved to non-league outfit Bognor, bringing his three-year stay at Fratton Park to a close.

The News understands Jackett has identified the person he wants to bring into his set-up.

That man is currently operating with a club in the Championship.

That rules out Stuart Pearce, who had been working under David Moyes at West Ham, until their exits last month.

The new man would ideally need to be in by the time the first-team squad return for pre-season training on June 27.

But Catlin believes making a sharp appointment is the ideal scenario – and that’s how he sees it panning out.

He said: ‘Kenny has already discussed the position with a load of people within the game.

‘So it’s been a case of sitting down with him and discussing how we proceed with that.

‘There’s no training going on at the moment, but as with all things you want to move quickly and decisively.

‘So the quicker we have someone in the better it is for all concerned.

‘That’s with a view to be ready to go when the players return for pre-season training on June 27.’

The new coach will link up with Jackett and Joe Gallen, who will remain as his assistant.

Goalkeeping coach John Keeley is currently the other first-team coaching staff member at the club.

– JORDAN CROSS