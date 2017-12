Have your say

Pompey have announced the date for their trip to Fleetwood.

The League One encounter will now take place on Tuesday, February 20 (7.45pm).

Pompey had been scheduled to visit the Highbury Stadium on Saturday, January 6.

However, the Cod Army's ongoing participation in the FA Cup means they will instead face Leicester City that weekend.

That leaves Pompey with a date which is currently free.