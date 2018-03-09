Pompey consider signing to bolster depleted squad

Jordan Cross

But the Blues boss admitted his squad planning is under way with a focus on building for the future.

Chelsea defender Paul Sammut

Northern Ireland international Paul Paton had been with the Blues this week as he attempted to earn a deal.

Jackett opted not to pursue a move for the 30-year-old, after he was released by Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone in January, following a couple of days spent at Pompey’s Roko training base.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t considering bolstering his squad with a free agent this term, however, with his options hit by injury.

Jackett feels he has to be looking to the future, though, with hundreds of players soon to find themselves out of contract.

Chelsea’s Ruben Sammut is a possible consideration, with the 20-year-old spending time training with Pompey this week.

Jackett said: ‘We’re looking at a number of triallists, people who are out of contract or soon to be out of contract in the summer.

‘We use this period to have a look at different people and see what’s there for us in the summer.

‘Paul’s someone we looked at. We won’t be pursuing it, but we looked at him in the early part of the week.

‘If someone’s out of contract, like Paul, then maybe it could be the case (they could sign).

‘There’s not many, though, who are free agents who can some straight in.

‘I would think the majority would be under contract right now but out of contract in the summer.

‘We can use the latter part of the season to trial them and see if they’re going to improve us.’

