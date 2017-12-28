Pompey dealt double injury blow

Have your say

POMPEY have been dealt a double festive period injury blow.

Midfielder Stuart O’Keefe is now set to miss the rest of the Christmas fixture programme.

He is still recovering from the impact injury which forced him off at half-time in the victory over Bury earlier this month.

And Kal Naismith is also set to remain on the sidelines until the new year.

The forward is still struggling with the knee problem picked up in the 1-0 success over Plymouth at the end of last month.

The Scot was forced off in the 83rd minute of the victory over the Pilgrims, when he collided with keeper Remi Matthews – just after he’d directed a shot against the post.

Naismith had earlier scored the game’s winning goal in only his fifth League One start under Kenny Jackett.

O’Keefe has been a regular Pompey starter since agreeing a season-long loan move from Championship outfit Cardiff.

The 26-year-old had made 19 appearances, scoring two goals, before the injury setback.

Both men now have the Checkatrade Trophy meeting with Chelsea on January 9 earmarked for potential returns.

That means they will sit out the visit of Northampton on Saturday and the New Year’s Day trip to Bristol Rovers.

Jackett said: ‘We’ll hopefully have both players back for the Chelsea game.’

The Blues came through the Boxing Day victory over AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park with no new injury problems.

That means the only other senior players in the treatment room are long-term absentees Jack Whatmough (knee) and Milan Lalkovic (Achilles).