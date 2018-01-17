Pompey debate rages over finance needed for Championship

The debate continues among Pompey fans at portsmouth.co.uk and on our facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News.

The financial battle Pompey will face if they made it to the Championship and the start to Connor Ronan’s Blues’ career are among the topics being discussed.

• If you spend right and sensible you can still make a push. We may not have this chance next season. The squad was stronger last season, because May, Close and others weren’t good enough. Let’s be scared of everything and stay in League One forever.

Carl Carter

• Careful and steady progress, yes, but if the opportunity is there then at least give it a go. We have a very limited playing budget and a stretched squad made worse by a long injury list.

A sensible and small investment now really could be vital to keep any interest in reaching the play offs alive. My fear is that over the next month the season may fall apart due to the needed investment not being provided.

David Page

• Would rather carry on developing the kids we have, the academy and stadium and go up when that takes us up. There’s always an argument for spending, but if you don’t learn from past mistakes then what’s the point of all this?

Jamie Richardson

• This is a difficult question to define. Do we spend and get the chance of Championship football now or wait until we are more prepared? I find myself on the fence a little here although I certainly don’t agree with spending a fortune on players coming in to push us over the line.

Robin Fisher

• It makes no difference when we do it - we will be as prepared in two-to-three seasons as we are now, except the Championship wage bills will have been inflated even further. Either we have ambition to be a Championship side or we don’t?

Peter Walsh

• I think Ronan has tremendous potential. There were times on Saturday when he thought too quickly for his own team mates. I just hope that Pompey don’t do their usual and drag him down. Looking at him close up from the North Stand he looks very strong and wiry. Okay, he’s a bit on the small size but I think he has enough about him to look after himself.

Michael Stephenson