Pompey debate: Should experienced duo start against Oxford?

Kenny Jackett has a selection dilemma ahead of Pompey’s clash against Oxford United on Sunday.

The boss has both Nathan Thompson and Gareth Evans back available.

Gareth Evans. Picture: Joe Pepler

The pair are two senior members of the dressing room – something the Blues have lacked in recent weeks.

Thompson returns from a four-match suspension after being red carded at Southend, while Evans is back after picking up a hamstring complaint when scoring in the 3-1 defeat at Roots Hall.

However, Jackett has to weigh up their roles this weekend, coming off the back of the 2-0 win at Oldham.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News the Fratton faithful have been debating if Thompson and Evans should go straight back into the starting line-up against Oxford.

Here’s what they had to say...

Teresa Moor

If totally fit it I would put Thompson back in.

But as much as Evans is a great footballer and has great experience, Lowe has been one of the only good points to come out of the past few months.

So that’s a hard one, maybe put Evans on the bench and play him in the second half.

Jake Meyers

I have a horrible feeling he’d move Lowe over to the left to accommodate Evans.

Tony Wilson

Don’t upset the team that just got a win and a clean sheet.

Jason Butcher

Start them on the bench. Tempting though it is, you can’t break up a winning side.

Great experience and strength to have coming on, though, to change up the game when needed.

Dan Knight

I think Thompson should go back in at RB it’s no coincidence that since his move to CM and his suspension (apart from Saturday) both Burgess has looked weaker and so have we defensively!

Walkes has done a very good job I just think that Thompson is a leader which is something we need.

He’s been one of our best players this season when at RB reads the game so well and covers the CB’s well!

Marcus Reid

Evans is a favourite of Jackett and I’m sure he’ll find a way to get him in the team even if affects the overall balance of the team.

But they should both start on the bench.