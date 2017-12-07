Pompey defender ‘ahead of schedule’

Have your say

Kenny Jackett revealed Jack Whatmough is ahead of schedule as he continues his knee rehabilitation.

But the Pompey boss refused to put a timescale on the Gosport talent’s return to full fitness.

Whatmough, 21, damaged cartilage in his left knee during training in September.

As a result, the academy product was forced to undergo surgery and was initially ruled out for five-to-six months.

It’s the third serious knee injury of his career and has seen his Blues progress stutter.

Nevertheless, Whatmough’s recovery so far has been quicker than expected.

Jackett praised the centre-back’s commitment and everyone who has supported him along the way.

The Pompey boss said: ‘He’s ahead of schedule and is doing really well.

‘Jack has been here before and knows the drill – it’s quite a lonely life and he gets on with it very well.

‘Having said that, there is good support at the club for him.

‘He gets good support here, from people who work in the office to the kit men.’

Although Whatmough’s rehabilitation is going smoothly, Jackett insists the Blues will not earmark a return date for the defender.

Pompey do not want to rush him back and will be patient to ensure Whatmough has 100-per-cent recovered.

‘I wouldn’t like to make any predictions when he will be back,’ added Jackett.

‘He might read it and start setting himself the target of being back then.

‘It’s so devastating as he’s injured his knee before.

‘We have to do everything within our powers as a management team and a physio department to give him every chance.

‘If that’s the maximum time then we’ll do that.’