Pompey defender backs himself to play in the Premier League

Many people believe the Premier League awaits for Matt Clarke.

There have been plenty of rumours, of course, with the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford previously being linked with the cultured centre-back.

Pompey defender Matt Clarke Picture: Joe Pepler

Gareth Evans also believes Clarke possesses the quality to play in the richest league in the world after eulogising his team-mate before he made his 100th Pompey appearance last season.

And the former Ipswich man also backs himself to play in the Premier League in the future.

It’s almost a forgone conclusion Clarke will get another chance at performing in the Championship at a minimum.

As an 18-year-old at the Tractor Boys, he made four substitute appearances under Mick McCarthy before moving to Fratton Park in 2015.

But if Clarke was handed the opportunity to come up against the likes of Mo Salah, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane, he has confidence he’d be able to thwart them.

'I back myself at any level,’ the Barham-born talent said.

‘Obviously, at Ipswich, I didn't start in the Championship so I can't say I've really ever experienced it.

'But I back myself at whatever level.

‘If someone came up to me and said "Can you play in the Championship?" then I would say "Of course".

'If someone said can you play in the Premier League then I would give it a go.

'I'll back my ability as a footballer to perform in any division.

'I wouldn't say it is unfinished business (playing in the Championship again) but something I definitely aspire to do.’

Clarke was brought to Pompey on loan by Paul Cook in 2015.

He then made his Fratton Park switch permanent a year later, with Adam Webster moving in the opposite direction to Portman Road.

Both have since thrived and made hurtling progress.

Clarke has developed into Pompey's prized asset, with a host of Premier League and Championship clubs reportedly tracking his progress.

Meanwhile, Webster has also continued his development at Ipswich and earned himself a £3.5m move to Bristol City this summer.

Clarke saluted his former team-mate’s progress he has made since making the switch to the Championship.

He feels that’s the division where clubs really sit up and take note.

And Clarke wants to make his second-tier return with his current club.

He added: 'Webbo has done well. He deserved the move and all of the plaudits he gets.

'It shows what playing in the Championship does for you. That's the level where people think if you can do it in the Championship then you're a top player.

'I look forward to playing in the Championship with Pompey and proving to people I can do it there.

'If anyone at the club could move to a low-end Championship side then it would almost be a sideways move.

'Hopefully Pompey can get into the Championship.’

Boss Kenny Jackett’s plan is to build his side around the Clarke, after he signed a contract extension last season to keep him at Fratton Park until 2020.

The Blues’ owners have also taken a hardline approach over the centre-half’s future.

Michael Eisner is prepared to steadfastly rebuff any offers that are made for Clarke.

Last season, he was voted The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season, as well as Pompey’s Players’ Player of the Season and Player of the Season.

Almost every time he comes off the pitch, the Fratton faithful and members of the press alike wax lyrical about his performances.

Although he’s a down-to-earth guy off the pitch, Clarke admits he enjoys all of the praise that he receives.

Every time he steps onto the pitch he wants to be the best player.

And the youngster takes pleasure from all of those who ask him about his Pompey future because it shows he’s performing to a high standard.

Clarke said: 'It's always nice to feel important and you're doing your job well.

'The most satisfaction you can get is when someone comes up to you and asks "Are you staying?"

'I take a bit of pleasure in that as it means they think I'm doing quite well.

'I can as many of the positives from any of the press I get.

'When you go out on the pitch you want to be the best player.

'You want everyone watching you to say what a good player he is.

'I put a lot of work off the pitch and hopefully some of that comes out on the pitch and I can do the job for the team.’