Pompey defender: Handball wasn't deliberate

Christian Burgess defended his sending off against Doncaster and insisted: The handball wasn't deliberate.
The centre-back received a second yellow card in the 93rd minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Darren Ferguson's side.
As a result, Burgess will serve a one-match suspension for this weekend's trip to MK Dons.
The 26-year-old has since re-watched the incident and slowed the replay down.
On Twitter, Burgess revealed he headed the ball into his arm - because he was having his shirt grabbed by Donny striker John Marquis.
'Slowed it down to 1/4 speed,' the popular defender said.
'I’ve headed it into my arm. Their players all appeal for a throw-in.
'Definitely wasn’t deliberate. Shirt was being grabbed which is why arm comes through as I’m off balance.
'Gutted I’m missing MK Dons. Thanks for the support.'