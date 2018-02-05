Pompey defender: Handball wasn't deliberate

Have your say

Christian Burgess defended his sending off against Doncaster and insisted: The handball wasn't deliberate.

The centre-back received a second yellow card in the 93rd minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Darren Ferguson's side.

As a result, Burgess will serve a one-match suspension for this weekend's trip to MK Dons.

The 26-year-old has since re-watched the incident and slowed the replay down.

On Twitter, Burgess revealed he headed the ball into his arm - because he was having his shirt grabbed by Donny striker John Marquis.

'Slowed it down to 1/4 speed,' the popular defender said.

'I’ve headed it into my arm. Their players all appeal for a throw-in.

'Definitely wasn’t deliberate. Shirt was being grabbed which is why arm comes through as I’m off balance.

'Gutted I’m missing MK Dons. Thanks for the support.'