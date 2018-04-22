Pompey defender has learnt from two dismissals

Have your say

Nathan Thompson believes he’s learnt from his two red cards this season.

The former Swindon Town captain has been sent off twice in his maiden Pompey campaign.

The first was for two yellow cards in the 1-0 FA Cup first-round defeat to Luton Town.

He then received a straight red for a challenge on Southend United’s Ben Coker.

Thompson insisted there was no malice in either.

And he is adamant they have both proved valuable learning curves for him.

‘I look at the red cards and it’s been hard,’ said Thompson.

‘There was no malice in the tackle with the one at Southend. I was trying to win the ball.

‘I remember slipping over the top of the ball.

‘Watching it back, it didn’t look great but I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.

‘Looking at the reaction of the player (Coker), I think he knew I wasn’t trying to do that.

‘Then the one at Luton is a difficult one.

‘I clipped him and got sent off for it.

‘It doesn’t great when you look at two red cards throughout the season but I know I wasn’t reckless.

‘You do learn from them and try not to put yourself in the position again.

‘It is a mixed bag in that sense.

‘That’s why we all enjoy it because it is the unpredictable.

‘Football can overcome you with emotions at times and get the better of you.

‘But you certainly learn from them and that’s football.’