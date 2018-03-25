Pompey defender homing in on timely victory

Have your say

Matt Clarke believes today’s televised clash with Oxford United is the perfect chance to put a line under Pompey’s poor recent home form.

The Blues are without a win at Fratton Park since the turn of the year.

Pompey defender Matt Clarke

Kenny Jackett’s side have lost three in a row at PO4.

Meanwhile, their tally of two points from their six games since the start of 2018 is their worst in 59 years, when taking into account the same factors.

Pompey can return to eighth in the League One table - two points adrift of the play-offs - with victory against the U’s today.

And Clarke believes a win at the seventh time of asking can be a springboard to an interesting run-in to the season.

The defender said: ‘Our current home record is something that isn’t what people want at the club and it’s not what the players want.

‘We’re looking to rectify that.

‘Hopefully, a win against Oxford can be a springboard for good run-in at home and overall in the league.

‘It’s just a spell, I suppose.

‘Form comes and goes and it’s been one of those periods with injuries, suspensions, and performances have maybe dropped a little bit.

‘It’s something, hopefully, we can finally draw a line under it today and then start to move forward by picking up some good results.’