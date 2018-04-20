Pompey defender: Let’s give ourselves fighting chance

POMPEY have already been written off once this season.

Now Nathan Thompson is calling on his resilient team-mates to give themselves another fighting chance of proving the doubters wrong.

In fairness to us, at the back end of February we were probably written off, it was just a case of planning for next season Nathan Thompson

Following two wins in 11 matches at the turn of the year, Kenny Jackett’s side had slumped to 12th in League One.

Few could have anticipated the subsequent transformation in fortunes which would establish the Blues as play-off contenders as the season heads towards its finale.

Presently eighth and one point adrift of the top six, there remains a possibility of a play-off spot as Pompey approach their remaining three matches.

All represent must-win occasions, including tomorrow’s visit of fifth-placed Charlton.

Jackett’s troops forced their way back into contention with a six-game unbeaten run from March 17 – and Thompson wants them to repeat that timely trick.

The right-back said: ‘We have a good record against Charlton this season, the away game in particular was a fantastic game and probably one of our biggest results in the first half of the season.

‘That will give us some confidence going into it and they have also had some funny results of late.

‘You saw the impact of Lee Bowyer coming in as boss and collecting three straight wins, then they slipped up against AFC Wimbledon. So there are chances, teams will drop points, that’s for sure.

‘We have to give ourselves a fighting chance by winning our remaining three matches and then rely on a slip-up from someone else.

‘But the lads have shown what a couple of wins can do for you in this division and have given themselves a fighting chance, that is all you can do.

‘There are teams above us with games in hand, so we have to get nine points from the remaining three matches.

‘But this side is capable of doing it, especially with two games at home – and our home record on the whole has been very good this season.

‘There is still something to play for, that’s for sure.’

The Blues’ midweek defeat at Bradford has seem drop behind in the scramble for the play-offs.

Plymouth are now one point ahead with two matches in hand, while the Bantams themselves can draw level with Pompey if they win their two spare games.

Meanwhile, the Fratton visits of Charlton and Peterborough, and the trip to Bury, must be won to stand a chance of the Blues extending their season.

Thompson added: ‘At Bradford there was disappointment, disappointment we lost 3-1 down to three sloppy goals.

‘We went into the game with huge belief that we could pick up three points and be in with a fighting chance, even a point probably wouldn’t have been the worst result.

‘We just have to crack on now and get back to winning ways tomorrow – and see where we are at the end of the season.’