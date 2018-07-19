Have your say

Christian Burgess has lifted the lid on his summer voyage of discovery.

The Pompey defender's told of his dream summer travelling around South America and admiring the continent's natural beauty.

Pompey defender Christian Burgess. Picture: Neil Marshall

From Peru's Inca citadel Machu Picchu, situated in the Andes, to diving off the coast of Brazil it proved a journey to savour.

Burgess said: 'It was nice to have some time off and I managed to see some nice places.

'I did some things I'd wanted to do for a long time.

'There were things I wanted to do like Machu Picchu, so I worked it around that.

‘I did a five-day trek and loved it there.

'It's a good experience and you see some other peaks and things in the mountains.

'I went to Rio and I went to an island called Fernando de Noronha off the north-east coast to do some diving.

'Then I went down south to a place called Foz do Iguacu to look at the waterfalls with a few friends I met.

'I went travelling four years ago when I was at Middlesbrough. I went to south-east Asia and travelled around there for months.

'It's something I've wanted to do for a while and I finally had a free summer.

'I like to mix it up. Rio had some lovely beaches, so I enjoyed that side of things.

'I do like to keep active and do things, though.'

Amid all the sight-seeing, Burgess couldn't resist taking in some football which proved an eye-opening experience.

He added: 'Flamengo were playing a team from Ecuador, Emelec, in the Copa Libertadores - their Champions League.

'I saw it in the Maracana, which was a great experience.

'It's a massive stadium and the atmosphere is crazy. The Brazilians are mad!

'I went to West Ham v Manchester United before I went and everyone's outside having a drink and the stadium is empty beforehand.

'Out there it's an hour before kick-off and the fans are jumping off their seats and going crazy singing. They just love it.

'Flamengo is a working-class team in Rio, so they are pretty popular.'

Despite all the travelling for Burgess, there was no neglecting of his off-season training programme.

'There's loads of gyms so it was easy to stay active,’ he said. 'Towards the end I transferred to more cardio work. You can run anywhere along a beach.

'It was quite hilly, too, so I incorporated those into my runs. As long as work hard you'll be fine.’