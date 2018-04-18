Pompey defender so frustrated by lapses

Jack Whatmough rued the defensive lapses which left Pompey’s play-offs hopes dangling by a thread.

The defender is adamant his team are better than they showed on the back foot in the hugely-disappointing 3-1 loss at Bradford City.

All of the Bantams’ goals owed much to sloppiness at the back from Kenny Jackett’s men.

Bradford had won just one game in 15 going into the clash but profited from the errors to seal the points and leave Pompey eighth in the table.

Whatmough knew there was no hiding place from the errors.

He said: ‘It’s a young back four and we’re learning. But we know we’re a lot better than that and it’s disappointing.

‘We’re 10 times better than we showed. It’s frustrating but this is a situation we just have to move on from now.

‘We’ve made mistakes and we’re better than that. But we have to show that now.

‘We have to dust ourselves down now and go again on Saturday against Charlton.’

Pompey again created more chances than their opponents and had the edge in possession.

Whatmough took solace from the fact he believed his team had the better of the game in general play.

He knows, though, his team have to ensure there aren’t any of the mistakes on show over the final three games.

Whatmough said: ‘The boys looked good and strong.

‘Our fitness levels showed well. The desire and attitude was there. But we fell short on three sloppy goals which cost us.

‘They are three errors we’re better than. But they are errors we’re capable of rectifying and putting right.’