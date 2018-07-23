Pompey defender: Strange feeling facing former club Swindon Town

It was the club he signed his first professional contract at, clinched a promotion and led out in a League One play-off final at Wembley.

So there was no wonder why playing against Swindon Town was a strange feeling for Nathan Thompson.

The right-back featured against his former side in Pompey's 2-0 friendly victory over the Robins on Saturday.

Thompson moved to the Blues last summer after turning down a new deal at the County Ground, having been at the club since he was a youngster,

The 27-year-old revealed facing his ex-club was an experience he found both strange and enjoyable.

And he was delighted Kenny Jackett's troops recorded their second clean sheet of the summer against Phil Brown’s League Two outfit.

Thompson told Swindon's official website: 'It is the first time I've been back playing on the opposite side and it was a strange feeling.

'As soon as I saw the fixture all of my family wanted to come and watch it and it was a strange feeling.

'It was important these minutes we got and it allowed us to get a clean sheet as well, which is something we've been working on.

'It was nice to see some familiar faces and come back here.

'Without being too cliche, first and foremost the 90 minutes you get under your belt is the most important thing but there were a lot of familiar faces and people I've grown very fond of at the club.

'I spent a long time here so to come back was a slightly strange feeling but a nice feeling at the same time.'