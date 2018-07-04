Pompey Diary: Conor Chaplin and Lee Brown lead wild celebrations after England's victory

The majority of the nation back at home were rallying behind England in their World Cup last-16 tie against Colombia last night.

But in the Fota Island Golf Club's nineteenth hole in Cork, the support was very much split.

At one end of the clubhouse, there were some of the members who were backing the South American country to prevail.

But in the opposite corner, most of Kenny Jackett's troops gathered backing Gareth Southgate's men.

Conor Chaplin proudly donned the Three Lions' away shirt, packing it in his suitcase especially for the clash.

And Jamal Lowe wasn't afraid to share his admiration for Jesse Lingard throughout.

There were plenty of pints flowing - of tap water, though,as Jackett has placed an alcohol ban on the players during the trip.

Like across the Irish Sea, there was an almighty roar when Harry Kane's penalty put Pompey ahead.

Christian Burgess leapt off his seat in jubilation, likewise The News' chief sports writer Neil Allen.

However, the mood couldn't have been more contrasting when Yerry Mina headed home a stoppage-time equaliser.

Oli Hawkins slammed his fist down in frustration before subsequently departing for his room to watch Love Island simultaneously.

But there were wild celebrations when Eric Dier sent the Three Lions into the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Conor Chaplin led the dancing along with new signing Lee Brown, with Football's Coming Home being chanted with such belief and optimism.