Pompey drop Pitman for Shrews clash

Kenny Jackett has produced a big selection call by dropping Brett Pitman.

The Blues' 14-goal leading scorer has been moved to the bench for today's visit of Shrewsbury.

Instead, Oli Hawkins is named as the lone striker, with Kal Naismith operating behind.

Pitman's absence is one of three changes to the side which suffered a last-gasp defeat at Rotherham last weekend.

Gareth Evans is recalled following his hamstring problem and also made captain, while Adam May returns to the centre of midfield.

That means Matty Kennedy and Sylvain Deslandes join Pitman among the substitutes.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Donohue, Close, May, Evans, Naismith, Lowe, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Pitman, Kennedy, Ronan, Chaplin, Bennett, Deslandes.