Pompey duo ruled out for Gillingham visit

Pompey duo Brett Pitman and Gareth Evans have been ruled out of Saturday's visit of Gillingham.

Speaking at his Monday press conference, manager Kenny Jackett admitted neither player is in contention to be involved in the League One clash.

Gareth Evans

Both are sidelined with hamstring problems collected during last month's 3-1 defeat at Southend.

Last week, Blues assistant manager Joe Gallen said it was 'feasible' for the duo to return to the match-day squad for the game against the Gills.

But Jackett stated he would be preparing his side for this weekend's game without them and the suspended Nathan Thompson.

'We haven't got anybody back this week that we would have had last week,' he said.

'Thomspon still has two games of his suspension to go, he's been quite a key player for us.

'Pitman and Evans will be the first two back out of our injuries, but that won't be for Gillingham.

'We'll see if those two make it for the week after, but that's the earliest they'll be back.

'So we'll be working with the same group (for the Gillingham game).'

