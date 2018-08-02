Pompey expect Clarke to stay at Fratton Park

Pompey expect Matt Clarke to remain beyond the transfer window.

That’s the belief of Kenny Jackett, who insists he would be ‘surprised’ if the central defender departed before the August 9 deadline.

Pompey defender Matt Clarke

The Blues boss is adamant there has been no interest in the The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season.

And he does not see Clarke’s presence at the club altering.

Jackett said: ‘We’ve had no calls or bids for Matt.

‘If and when it happens, as with any player, we will deal with it then. But none of us would be inviting it.

‘Certainly, at this stage it will be very difficult to get a replacement.

‘We have several players at the right age and if there's interest in them we are doing something right and being successful, that’s good.

‘But my focus is Portsmouth and getting everything out of this group that we possibly can. Releasing our best players at the wrong time of year is not something we are looking for.

‘Media-wise, he’s quite well talked about, but Portsmouth’s a big club. There are bigger clubs, there are clubs just as big, but he’s at a very good club and Matt is aware of that.

‘I can’t see a way he’s not going to be here, to be fair.

‘If somebody offers over and above that may be different, but I will be surprised if he’s not here to be honest with you.

‘It’s very difficult to be trading now. Where would we go with that money? I can’t see it really.

‘But I suppose things happen in football, who knows what happens next week.’

