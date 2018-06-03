Pompey factfile: Craig MacGillivray

Have your say

Craig MacGillivray is set to complete his move to Pompey tomorrow.

The goalkeeper will be the Blues’ third signing of the summer after Ronan Curtis and Louis Dennis both agreed deals last month.

MacGillivray moves to Fratton Park from League One rivals Shrewsbury Town following the expiry of his contract.

He’ll offer competition to No1 shot-stopper Luke McGee, while it will allow 20-year-old Alex Bass to go out on loan and gain experience.

Here’s all you need to know about the latest addition to Kenny Jackett’s squad...

n MacGillivray was born in Harrogate, Yorkshire on January 12, 1993.

n He began his youth career as reserve-team keeper for Harrogate Railway Athletic, who currently play in the Northern Counties East League premier division – the ninth tier of English football.

n MacGillivray earned himself a move to Northern League premier divison outfit Stalybridge Celtic in 2011.

However, he managed just four appearances after an injury-hit season.

n The Yorkshireman returned to his hometown and joined Harrogate Town in the National League North in 2012.

He established himself as the club’s first-choice keeper and made 90 appearances.

n MacGillivray’s impressive form saw him attract interest from a number of League One clubs.

n After two campaigns with Harrogate Town, he switched to League One side Walsall in 2014.

The keeper penned a one-year deal at the Bescot Stadium, with the Saddlers and Harrogate agreeing a compensation package.

n In his maiden Football League season during the 2014-15 campaign, MacGillivray managed just two appearances and played deputy to Richard O’Donnell.

n Despite signing another two-year contract, MacGillivray featured just 17 more times and was released in May 2017.

n Last summer, the 25-year-old joined Shrewsbury Town on a year-long deal.

n MacGillivray played 14 times for Paul Hurst’s men, including in the Shrews’ 1-0 win at Pompey in January, as the Shrews reached the play-off final, but they were defeated by Rotherham.

n Despite being tabled a fresh New Meadow contract, the stopper has opted to move to Fratton Park.