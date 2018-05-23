Pompey factfile: Louis Dennis

Here’s all you need to know about Pompey’s new signing Louis Dennis.
Age: 25; Place of birth: Hendon; Position: Attacker; Youth football: Watford and Dagenham & Redbridge; Bromley: 156 games, 47 goals
Other clubs: Dagenham & Redbridge (9 games, 1 goal); Bedfont Town (loan); Welling United (loan); Grays Athletic (loan); Canvey Island (loan); Hayes & Yeading (loan)
• Dennis spent six years in Watford’s Academy – with Wigan’s Gavin Massey among his team-mates – before released at the age of 16.
• He then progressed through the youth system at Dagenham & Redbridge, going on to make eight League Two appearances, all as a substitute.
• His Football League debut for the Daggers arrived against York City in August 2013, appearing as an 83rd-minute substitute in a 2-0 victory.
• Dennis’ Dagenham & Redbridge contract was cancelled by mutual consent in January 2014 and he dropped into non-league football to join Bromley the following month. He totalled nine appearances and one goal for the Daggers.
• The forward was recently named in the Vanarama National League Team of the Season, along with one-time Pompey triallist Bruno Andrade.
• This season – from December 2 until January 1 – Dennis scored in six successive National League games, while he totalled nine goals in nine league games during that prolific period.
• The attacker finished the National League campaign with 13 goals in 43 league games for ninth-placed Bromley – totalling 22 goals in all competitions.
• He was a member of the Bromley side which on Sunday suffered an FA Trophy final defeat at the hands of Brackley Town, losing 5-4 on penalties. Held at Wembley in front of 31,430 supporters, Dennis was substituted in the 68th minute.
• The 25-year-old has been named supporters’ player of the year by Bromley followers.
• Dennis finished as the Ravens’ second-highest goalscorer this campaign, behind 16-goal striker Josh Rees.
