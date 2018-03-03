Pompey fan caught in ‘bomb cyclone’ chaos

Have your say

While England grapples with the aftermath of the Beast from the East and Storm Emma, spare a thought for Pompey fan Ian Darke.

The BT Sport and ESPN commentator is enduring conditions which make the events of the past few days on these shores look like a light dusting of snow.

Darke has become embroiled in the impact of a ‘bomb cyclone’ battering the east coast of the United States.

Blizzards reaching 70mph have seen roads closed, power outages, trees falling and the National Guard mobilised as the impact of the conditions wreaks havoc.

Darke has spent a sleepless night stuck in a traffic jam in the Poconos Mountains in Pennsylvania as 20 inches of snow fell.

He is hoping to cover US women’s meeting with France in the SheBelieves Cup tomorrow.