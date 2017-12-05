Pompey fans add weight to Checkatrade Trophy changes debate

Have your say

Pompey fans continued their boycott of the Checkatrade Trophy on Saturday, with just 1,780 fans present to witness their 2-0 victory over Northampton.

Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen compared the Fratton Park atmosphere to that of an ‘FA Youth Cup game’ and reignited the debate about the much-aligned competition.

Only 1,780 fans witnessed Pompey's victory against Northampton on Saturday Picture: Joe Pepler

He called for a change in the format and suggested a straight knockout contest going forward.

Kenny Jackett’s No2 isn’t the only one with an opinion, though.

Pompey fans, who have opposed the introduction of Premier League and some Championship academy teams to the competition, have been registering their views on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News.

Here’s what they have been saying...

Return to League 1 and 2 clubs only...if the Prem and Championship teams want a cup comp for their u21 sides then make one for them. Then the crowds will come back.

Andy Skelton

Get rid of the u21s as it’s insulting.

Knockout format without the bizarre table nonsense.

Get rid of the rules saying you can’t choose the team you want to put out or get fined for using academy players.

Ed Watson

Straight knockout competition, with teams from League 1 and 2 only. 46 league games plus cup games is a lot to get through.

Dave Stevens

Scrap the Prem and Championship youth sides.

I also think adding National League teams in their place is a top idea!

Chris Haggard

League 1 and 2 clubs only and a straight knockout – competition pretty straight forward really and perhaps the crowds would come back.

Andy Harris

Put it back to the way it was, a realistic chance for fans to get behind their team in the hunt for a place at Wembley.

Steve Canham

Get rid of the U21 teams & replace them with National League teams.

Stevie Stewart

Go back to how it was. If the Prem and Championship want a cup let them have one. PL wants everything!!

Shaun Jackson

I’d like to see it killed off.

Richard Palmer