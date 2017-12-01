Pompey fans’ Checkatrade boycott to continue

Pompey fans are expected to continue to vote with their feet in the Checkatrade Trophy tomorrow.

Despite the second-round clash against Northampton being on a Saturday, rather than midweek, a low attendance is again on the cards.

The competition is much-maligned by the majority of Blues supporters and once again just the South Stand will be open for the second-round tie (12.30pm).

Home crowds for league games are usually a near-enough sell-out at Fratton Park – but that’s not the case in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Since the Football League allowed 16 Premier League and Championship clubs with Category One academies to take part in the competition, it has led to boycotts from Pompey supporters in protest over the current format.

For the Blues’ two home games in the competition this season against Fulham under-21s and Crawley, there have been attendances of just 1,520 and 1,527 respectively.

Last season, a post-war low attendance at Fratton Park was recorded in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Just 1,200 were in the crowd for the 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers.

For the game against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s troops, 950 advanced tickets have been sold.

With Pompey’s ticket office open today and tomorrow morning, several more will be likely be sold – some fans may even give in to the urge of not wanting to miss a game on a Saturday.

As a result, it looks likely that a similar crowd to the two other Checkatrade Trophy games this season will be in attendance at Fratton Park tomorrow.

Tickets for the game are £10 for adults, £5 for seniors (63+) and young person’s (18-22) and £1 for juniors.

To purchase tickets for the game click here or call 0345 646 1898.