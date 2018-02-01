Pompey fans closing in on completing MK Dons mission

Have your say

Pompey fans are closing in on completing their mission to take 6,000 fans to MK Dons.

The Fratton faithful have now snapped up 5,200 tickets for the League One clash on Saturday, February 10 (3pm).

And 900 more are still available.

On Twitter, Blues supporters have been rallying in an attempt to get 6,000 fans to descend on Stadium MK.

They have been using the hashtag #6ktoMK – and it seems to be doing the trick.

Last week, the trend was started after Pompey sold 4,100 tickets for the game and the campaign has built a head of steam.

A spokesman for the club said: ‘Thanks to all of the fans who have purchased tickets for the trip to MK Dons.

‘We are grateful for all of their support.

‘It shows the class and loyalty of Pompey fans yet again.’

The trip to the Dons will officially be the Blues’ biggest away day of the campaign, comprehensively surpassing December’s trip to Charlton when 3,870 fans travelled to the Valley.

The clash at MK Dons has also trumped last season’s League Two promotion-winning game at Notts County.

That day, 4,366 Pompey supporters witnessed a memorable 3-1 success at Meadow Lane.

The hashtag #6ktoMK stemmed from when Brighton fans also used the trend for their Championship trip to the Dons in March 2016.

The Seagulls took around 7,000 supporters that day – more than triple their entitlement.

Meanwhile, Coventry City sold out their entire 7,883 allocation for their 1-0 FA Cup win at the MK Dons on Saturday.

The record away attendance at Stadium MK was in March 2014 when 8,800 Wolves supporters descended on the venue.

Pompey’s only visit to the Dons was in October 2012 and ended as a 2-2 draw in League One.

Michael Appleton’s Blues threw away a two-goal lead in that game. Izale McLeod netted the opener for the visitors in the fourth minute before Gabor Gyepes doubled his side’s advantage on 20 minutes.

However, Adam Webster scored an own goal five minutes before half-time and Darren Potter notched his side’s equaliser in the 70th minute.

Pompey comfortably defeated MK Dons 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Fratton Park earlier this term, with Oli Hawkins notching a first-half double.