Pompey fans debate Chaplin role against Bury

Kenny Jackett revealed Conor Chaplin’s early exit from the action at Charlton on Saturday was purely tactical.

The forward, who was playing in the number 10 role, was subsituted at half-time as the Blues boss reshuffled his pack in search of an opening goal at The Valley.

And the decision to replace him with Kyle Bennett paid off as an own goal from the Addicks’ Josh Magennis on 47 minutes steered Pompey to a sixth win in seven outings.

Chaplin has contributed to that run of form, starting the past three games and scoring in the defeat at Peterborough.

But when we asked our followers on Facebook will he start against Bury on Saturday, the response was mixed, with many suggesting he still has a lot to prove at Fratton Park.

Here’s what was said...

Tony Saunders

Much better second half (at Charlton) – a great substitution by Jackett.

If I’m honest, I’m yet to be convinced by Conor.

We seem a weaker side when he starts. Impact sub at best.

Steve Evans

If this guy is our ‘prized asset’ then I think it’s about time we cashed in – a wonder goal every 6 months doesn’t cut it for me.

Michael Clifton

Spot on sub by Jackett on Saturday, a move that helped win us the game.

I expect Bennett to start against Bury if Naismith is not fit.

But if Chaplin does start then he needs to put in a big performance as he won’t be getting many more chances when we have players back to fitness.

Jason Butcher

Yes why not? Esp at home, he should at least start in the 10 slot.

Belinda Marsh

He’s not good enough I’m afraid, runs a lot, just bring him on for last ten if we need a goal.

Julian Parrett

I like Chaplin but l am not quite sure whether he will make it as a top player.

Hope he proves me wrong like Ritchie did!

Hugh Kendrick

As much as I rate Chaplin, when Benno came on that link was so much quicker and he caused worries for their defence with his skill. Good management!

Elliott Coombes

Chaplin was garbage Saturday and he deserves to be dropped.