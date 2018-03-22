Pompey fans debate need for keeper move

This week Kenny Jackett admitted he'd be keen to have another look at injured keeper Stephen Henderson.

But Pompey fans are split on whether the Blues need extra reinforcements in that position - and if Henderson is the solution.

The Irishman picked up a thigh injury on his second Pompey debut against Doncaster last month.

The problem has ruled the on-loan Nottingham Forest man out for the rest of the season,

And since then Luke McGee has returned to the first-team picture, securing a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win at Oldham.

The former Spurs man was signed during the summer to be Pompey's long-term No1.

Many fans believe he should be given the chance to establish himself.

Others, though, are of the opinion he lacks experience.

Here what those who have contacted The News through Facebook and portsmouth.co.uk have had to say on the matter.

John Ellerton ·

McGee shows great promise but is a long way from being the finished article.

It will do him no harm spending a couple of seasons learning his craft playing in cup games and Checkatrade trophy matches.

Alan Knight became first choice at the age of 20 but hit the wall 3 or 4 years later.

He went on to become a much better keeper later in his career between the ages of 28 and 38.

Doug McFlug

Hendo is a great keeper and still young enough to get even better.

But for me Luke McGee has been excellent this season and is our future.

It would be good to have both but not sure either would accept being a second choice bench warmer as both are too good for that role.

Chris Overthrow

We need a keeper for McGee to help him develop. No offence to Bass but his development will be stunted unless he has someone to learn from and someone to push him to be at his best.

If Henderson is fit why not. Kenny will only pick the keeper in form and it will help McGee's development.

Some people are so short-sighted. Bass isn't a good enough back-up until he has league experience. Bring in Hendo or someone of equal quality and get Bass some minutes on loan in League Two.

Rupert Harris

What is McGee doing wrong?!

Great keeper already and proven in the league, not to mention he is so young and has years of developing ahead of him.

Spencer Calvert

Won't hurt to have him back for pre-season but you do wonder if Henderson will continue to have problems.

He's had a lot of injuries in his career.

James O'Beirne

Got to feel for McGee as he's been the best keeper we have had ironically since Hendo last played for us.

Don't know why Jackett doesn't seem to back him as with a full season experience and some great performances for us this year can see him being class next year.

Nick May

Massive YES (for Herderson). Quality keeper with great distribution and very brave.

David Atkins

Trouble with McGee is he lacks concentration and isn't the bravest.

His handling is appalling. Watch him. He drops everything and has to recover.

Shawn Woodward ·

Henderson's a good keeper, did really well for us when here before.

Has a good command of his area, confident in ability, safe pair hands and young Bass could learn a lot from him.

Bass needs a run of games pre-seaon so Jacket can really have a good look at him.