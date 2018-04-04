Pompey fans express delight after memorable win

Have your say

Pompey’s 2-1 triumph over Wigan has been widely celebrated by the Fratton faithful.

Not least on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News, where fans have been voicing their appreciation to the players and staff.

Most felt boss Kenny Jackett could have eased the burden on his heroes by making a few substitutions late on.

However, that remains a minor criticism on what was another memorable night under the lights at Fratton Park on Monday.

Lewis Grady said: ‘Pompey worked hard and deserved the win.

‘I thought Jackett should have made some substitutions. Playing two games in three days, we could have benefited from some fresh legs.

‘Jackett never seems to take Pitman off but that might have helped us keep the ball better late on.

‘I’m well pleased with the win, though. And we did owe Cook, for sure!

‘Jack Whatmough was man of the match, for me, although McGee’s two saves were priceless.

‘Wigan looked more dangerous when Grigg came on and I still think they’ll go up.

‘Bring on Rochdale and fingers crossed we can have another strong finish to the season.’

Mike Carpenter added: ‘What a good game! Everyone played well and the whole crowd were behind them.

‘There’s something special about Fratton Park under lights. Let’s keep it going now.’

Rob Emery echoed Grady’s comments about introducing some fresh legs.

He said: ‘It was a real team effort. I would like to have seen Brett subbed for the last 15 minutes, though, the poor bloke was knackered.’

Whatmough’s return has been lauded by Marlon Neil and Dave Prichard.

Neil said: ‘Pompey were superb. Dropping Burgey started this charge up the table. He’s a good player but out of form. Credit to Jackett there.’

Prichard added: ‘Big players coming back at a key time. Whatmough is a massive player for us.’

Andy Cook admitted he was left eating humble pie after the triumph.

He said: ‘It is the best game I have seen all season. It shut me right up as I was only saying on Sunday how boring we have been this season.’

Michael Gregory added: ‘Well done to all of the Pompey players and well done Kenny.’

And Keith Horndean said: ‘Great performance. Thank you to the team, management and supporters.’