Pompey fans’ favourite’s perfect marriage

Gareth Evans’ Pompey union is a happy one - and now he’s cemented his south-coast courtship even further.

The right-sided midfielder is entering his fourth Fratton Park campaign.

Gareth Evans. Picutre: Joe Pepler/ PinPep

And he does so a newly-married man, following a June wedding to Hazel.

The Knowle-based pair tied the knot at The Italian Villa at Compton Acres, near Sandbanks, with Pompey’s kitman Kev McCormack among the guests.

It reflects the Evans’ growing affinity with the area since venturing down from Manchester in July 2015 for a new adventure.

Fratton Park has become home for a player who has made 130 appearances – more than any other Pompey player during the past 11 years. And the 30-year-old is continuing to relish life with the Blues.

Evans said: ‘It has flown by, absolutely flown by.

‘It seems like yesterday when we first came down here.

‘When you enjoy yourself time flies and I’ve definitely enjoyed my three years down here so far.

‘For the first month or so I was doing my Open University degree in journalism, the whole of May was occupied with that, then in June I had my stag do, wedding and honeymoon.

‘It's been the best summer without a shadow of a doubt. I’ve had a great time.

‘Everything went well with the wedding and the honeymoon in Ibiza was great as well.

‘We love it down here, absolutely love it.

‘We are both from Manchester and miss our family sometimes but everything else outweighs it really.

‘To get married down here shows how much we really enjoy being down here in Portsmouth.

‘I don’t really want to move away unless I’m forced to. My wife works in Fareham, we really enjoy it and don’t want to move.

‘On your days off there’s so much to do, in terms of going for a wander down to the beach or you can go along the coastline for somewhere different.

‘In Manchester it’s the Trafford Centre on your day off or into town – that’s it!

‘We live 10 minutes from Southsea beach and it’s a gorgeous part of the world, such a pretty city. We enjoy living here.’

Evans has become a firm fans’ favourite since initially arriving on trial under Paul Cook.

He also represents the dwindling band of those who captured the League Two title in May 2017.

And the former Fleetwood man admits he was unable to invite his team-mates to his own big day.

Evans added: ‘None of the Pompey lads came to the wedding unfortunately.

‘I just thought if you invite one or two you end up inviting 10 to 12 and it becomes another £5,000 on top of the bill!

‘Kev and Clark Denford (assistant kit manager) were the only two from the club.

‘To be honest, it was difficult anyway, everybody had booked holidays so it wasn’t going to be easy.

‘I’ve got mates in football, some for 10 years now, so a couple of those came along.

‘My two best men are footballers I’ve known since a kid – one is at Yeovil and the other at Notts County.

‘There were not loads of footballers there. Just really close friends and family.’