Pompey fans get behind Jackett after Robinson hits back

Pompey fans have been getting behind manager Kenny Jackett after Charlton counterpart Karl Robinson took exception to part of his post-match interview at The Valley.

The Blues boss was full of praise for his side after they claimed a 1-0 win, but also complimented their hosts by insisting they could be a force in League One with the quality of their squad.

Robinson, however, wasn’t pleased with the remarks and dismissed the suggestion Charlton had strength in depth.

He insisted his much-changed line-up for last month’s Checkatrade Trophy defeat to the Blues was him simply putting faith in youngsters coming through the Addicks’ ranks.

As a result, Pompey supporters have taken to portsmouth.co.uk and our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News to fight back on their manager’s behalf.

Here’s what they’ve been saying...

Robert Smith

Bad loser by the sounds of it Mr Robinson.

Me thinks you need to do more research on your opponents before opening your mouth!

Graham Fletcher

No one likes a squinny, Mr Robinson!

Matt Marsh

Five of our own in the squad, not to mention a couple of pick ups from non-league in the Checkatrade as well as the fringe players like Lalkovic and Main.

Hardly our first team!

Spencer Calvert

Bitter then??? Do your research on your opponents and you’d know how many local boys are in our team.

Jason Butcher

Soar grapes from a losing manager again. If you read what KJ said, it was actually a compliment to Charlton!!

Antony Davies

Why is he getting upset about being paid a complement?

Oh yeah. We beat them twice.

Michael Kays

Is Robinson thick or what... the comments were a compliment to his team.

Phil Turvey

A third of players Jackett has used are homegrown. Facts clearly bouncing off the chip on Karl’s shoulder.

Tom Clark

Such a bitter melt is Karl!

Rob Emery

I must admit I used to get annoyed at Cooke talking about the opposition all the time, just concentrate on your own.