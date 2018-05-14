Pompey fans have their say on Chaplin’s future

CONOR CHAPLIN’s future is once again the subject of debate after Kenny Jackett admitted his Pompey role is being assessed.

The young striker suffered another frustrating Blues season, making only 13 starts in all competitions.

Pompey striker Conor Chaplin

Chaplin was also left out of two of Pompey’s final eight match-day squads and finished the campaign with five goals to his name.

Jackett admitted the 21-year-old’s desire for regular starts could prompt first-team football elsewhere.

So we’ve been asking our followers on Facebook whether they think Chaplin, who told The News in January he’d be open to a loan move away, will be at Fratton Park next season?

Here’s what they, plus readers of portsmouth.co.uk, have had to say...

Stephen Waddilove

He’s going to be one of those players a manager let’s go for less than £1m, and a season or two later we’re kicking ourselves when he’s in the premier league scoring goals.

I hope he stays, I see potential, but the managers aren’t playing him so what’s going wrong?

Pete Davies

He’s class and we will kick ourselves when he does well elsewhere. When ever he comes on he makes things happen.

Tony Kimber

He’s been through a few managers and none have fancied him, must be reason somewhere.

Chris Hawkins

Maybe a season out on loan is what he needs.

John Ellerton

Four years in the squad under three different managers and hasn’t nailed down a regular place, you have to ask why?

He needs to go out on loan next season to get regular game time and then a decision made on his long-term Pompey future in a year’s time.

Is he good enough for where the club wants to go? Jackett obviously has doubts and on this I agree with him.

Not a kid anymore, so those excuses for his inconsistency should stop.

Colin Brown

A half-decent League Two player at best. Like it or not, Pitman (with all his critics) has shown Conor how it should be done at our level. It’s not that he is a bad player, just that the better defenders in the league can deal with him.

Mark Archer

Can’t see him wanting to be a sub every week.