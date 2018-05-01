Pompey fans have their say on Naismith’s future

POMPEY BOSS Kenny Jackett has admitted the door remains open for Kal Naismith – despite believing the Scot has offers for his services elsewhere.

The Blues forward was left out of the match-day 18 for Saturday’s defeat at Bury, ending a run of nine consecutive starts.

And with his Fratton Park contract is set to expire at the end of the season, many believe Naismith has played his last game for the club.

His future has been the subject of much debate on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News and at portsmouth.co.uk.

So here’s what fans have been saying when we asked: Do you expect Kal Naismith to be a Pompey player next season?

Dan Knight

Great ability when he wants it but those days haven’t existed this season.

Cath Absolom

Really sad for him as he did so well last year, everyone really thought he had finally turned his life around.

But think his Pompey career is about to come to an end, as it’s been dragging on far too long now.

Peter Byrne

Should of sold him in January, won’t get a penny for him now.Pup

Barrie Jenkins

No, hasn’t been here in mind for some time and has not offered or produced anything since recall.

Tony Wilson

Think he’s as good as gone.

Selina Price

I hope Kal does decide to stay.

Julian Parrett

On his way I think.

Alan Childs

I suspect that Kal Naismith has already agreed terms with another club.

It’s better that he sorts himself out for next season rather than be kept waiting, only to find that he’s not wanted.

Thanks for your input last season Kal and good luck for the future.

Spencer Calvert

Appreciate his performances last season but this season he’s been very average.

Doug McFlug

We all know Kal can do it – problem seems to be whether he wants to do it?

Seems to me that Kenny Jackett is unable to find the right buttons to motivate him.

So it is definitely best that he finds himself another club – probably back up in his native Scotland.