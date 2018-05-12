Pompey fans have their say on trio's possible return to Fratton Park

Kenny Jackett admitted he's keen to have another look at Stephen Henderson and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.

That's after the on-loan duo had their Pompey stays dramatically cut short through season-ending injuries on their respective debuts.

Former Pompey defender Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

The Blues boss has also reaffirmed his interest in bringing fellow loanee Anton Walkes back to Fratton Park, as he sets about plotting a way of returning Pompey to the Championship.

The Spurs man enjoyed a productive loan spell on the south coast for the second half of the campaign, operating at both right-back and in a holding-midfield role before his season was also cut short by injury.

But what do the fans think of Jackett's willingness to explore possible Fratton Park returns for the trio?

Well, we've been looking through comments posted on portsmouth.co.uk and our Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News to find out.

Here's what some of the Blues' supporters have been saying...

Jim Beck ·

I thought this may happen and it makes sense.

Competition for McGee very important to up his game at times and THD looks very good player, if fit then definitely worth a season loan.

Robin Fisher ·

I don't think Walkes was a stand out player for being good or bad at any stage last season.

The manager seems to see qualities in him that is not apparent to me, or many other people that I know, but it is Mr Jackett's opinion that counts and he is the professional and professionals see things that we don't.

Ian Nisbeck

Move on, there is no need to take the risk (on Henderson and Holmes-Dennis)!

Plenty of other players out there.

John Ellerton ·

No problem having Walkes back or Tareiq Holmes-Holmes if 100% fit, but I hope he doesn't intend to bring any of the others back.

Peter Walsh

It would be a no-brainer not to have another look at Tareiq H-D, but I think Henderson is injury-prone and would be a risk.

That said, we need another keeper and I doubt there will be many decent keepers either available on loan or within our budget constraint (whatever that may be!).

David Leng

THD is a great player and shame he didn't get a chance, as too is Stephen but his constant injuries let him down.

Richard Odare

If Walkes is the sort of player that KJ wants, then get him signed up before another club beats us to it.

Jake Meyers ·

Wouldn't bother with Hendo. Nice bloke, but has had a number of serious injuries, hasn't played competitively for many months, would be a huge risk.

Joshua Norris

Next year we need players who are solid, consistent, and fit.

This year has been bad for injuries at times and we need players who aren't going to struggle physically.

Both players are good but only should be signed if fit.

Matt Loten ·

Sensible stuff from Kenny, it sounds like he is prioritising getting his squad in place before pre-season, as far as is possible.

THD looked like an excellent signing at the time, and I'd welcome him back, but it's no good bringing in players who aren't going to get a pre-season under their belt and be up and running and fully integrated before August's big kick-off.

Barrie Jenkins

As long as fitness is proved and thorough medical is undertaken then all is well