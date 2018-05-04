Pompey fans have their say on University of Portsmouth deal

Pompey have agreed a three-year deal for the University of Portsmouth to be the club’s main sponsor.

The educational institution’s logo will be donned on the front of the Blues’ kit from the start of next season.

Michael Eisner, vice-chancellor of the University of Portsmouth Prof Graham Galbraith and the university's chief operating officer Bernie Topham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Pompey director Andy Redman revealing the partnership was a ‘top priority’ while chairman Michael Eisner feels the ethos of the deal means it is a perfect fit.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk, the Fratton faithful have had their say on the deal.

Here’s what they had to say...

Rik Mullins

Seems a great idea for me. A lot of universities are competing to increase their influx of students from the UK as well as from the world market.

Northampton Town have a shirt sponsorship deal with their university, Derby University have sponsorship deals with he football club and county cricket team.

Stoke University sponsor a stand at Stoke City. Oh and Southampton University use their club to promote the sale of tickets for Premier League matches to overseas students (they won’t be able to do that next year?)

Don’t forget it is a mutual agreement so why not establish local links for our city to prosper.

Mel Clarke

I think this is a good move

Hugh Franklin

If I were a student at Portsmouth University I’d be annoyed that my tuition fee is being used to sponsor a football team.

If someone will be swayed to study at a particular university because they sponsor the team I support, I’m not sure university is necessarily the right option for them.

Peter Walsh

That doesn’t sit right with me at all – if the UoP have money to spare maybe they should reduce student fees or even reduce salaries of top bosses.

Paul Wiggins

Can’t see it being a very lucrative sponsorship deal

Warren Hope

It’s a good move... Helping local University Keeping the sponsor local again.

Geff Rogers

Not happy with the comment from the University of discounted tickets for all staff and students.

Dickie Spurgin

Some people appear to be mistaking the UoP primarily as an educational institution.

In order to attract students who pay their fees and generate demand for property to make profits for the developers who are in with the council, you need to advertise like any other money making concern.