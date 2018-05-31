Pompey fans hit back at Naismith’s claims Wigan are ‘a massive club’

Have your say

KAL NAISMITH this week confirmed he’s joining Wigan after his Pompey release.

The Scot has signed a three-year-deal at the DW Stadium, where he will link up with former Blues boss Paul Cook.

Kal Naismith will join Wigan officially on July 1

After playing 94 games and scoring 21 goals for Pompey, here’s how the Fratton faifthful took the news of his Cook reunion and assessed Naismith’s claims that he was joining ‘a massive club’.

Brett Harley

‘Now I’ve got the chance to play at a massive club’?

Kal, you’ve signed for Wigan, not Barca.

Wigan are no bigger than we are.

We almost double their average league attendance using a stadium that holds over four thousand less seats.

Clearly not even the people of Wigan think it’s a “massive club”.

Ross Withers

Played 15-20 decent games for us in three years. I understand why he’d leave for Wigan – more money, higher level etc.

What I don’t understand is why we offered him a new deal after the horrific season he had with us and why Wigan would want to either?

Good luck to him and thanks for the games at the back end of the title-winning campaign, but he did very little outside of those games.

Jamie Dunsmore

Thanks for the effort at the backend of 2016/17 season, but glad he’s gone.

The back end of this season, he done nothing for us and why because his head was up north with Wigan the rugby town!!!

Being honest, though, can see him struggling.

Marlon Neil

I’m not upset he’s gone. Best of luck to him.

I didn’t ever rate him to be honest. Scored a couple of good goals but in my opinion far too lazy off the ball and wanted to be the hero.

David Higgins

If Naismith thinks Wigan are a ‘big club’ then he is guilty of factual incompetence.

I do wish him well but he was clearly (last season) not committed to the common cause and was just coasting.

Matt Davies

Pompey attendance 15,000+ a week. Wigan attendance not even 10,000 a week.

Yeah, coz that’s a massive club, isn’t it!

Alex Madgwick

I liked Kal and was pleased he turned things round for in 2016/17, but given how he struggled at times with League 1 I’m surprised that he has gone up to the Championship.

As for Wigan being a big club!

