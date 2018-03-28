Pompey fans keen for attacker to stay

Pompey fans want Kal Naimsmith to remain at Fratton Park.

The Scot’s contract comes to a close this summer after joining from Accrington Stanley in 2015.

However, chief executive Mark Catlin is remaining relaxed about the ongoing situation, despite Naismith’s deal expiring in June.

Pompey held talks with the attacker earlier this season but failed to reach an agreement.

The Blues have 15 players out of contract this summer.

Eight are loanees while the other seven are mainly made up of academy products.

The four biggest names whose deals are up are Naismith, Nicke Kabamba, Brandon Haunstrup and Adam May.

On Twitter page @PompeyLive we asked fans who out of the quartet they’d most like to see remain at PO4.

And 51 per cent of supporters voted for the Rangers academy product.

Haunstrup finished second in the poll with 42 per cent, while May and Kabamba gained just four and three per cent of votes respectively.

Here are some comments from our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News discussing Naismith’s contract...

• It would be a shame if he doesn’t re-sign and not great business if he goes on a free! – Lorraine Wells

• I would have thought he’d leave but has begun to start games and our form has been rising, bit like last season. He adds more composure and threat in my humble opinion than others so I’m guessing even Kal doesn’t know yet and is waiting on the outcome of our season – Jim Beck

• He’ll sign for Wigan on a free I just know it – Joshua Norris

• I’d like him to re-sign, but I don’t think it’s going to happen somehow – Robert Michael Dewane

• Suddenly sounds a little more hopeful, as it could still go either way! – Cath Absolom

• Let’s hope he see sense and signs but he won’t be short of offers in the summer. We don’t know what goes on behind the scenes. He doesn’t always look happy that’s for sure but that could just be his way. Can’t see too many offers from the Championship to be fair but maybe he wants to go back home – Spencer Calvert