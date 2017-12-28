Pompey fans rally behind Rose for new contract

Danny Rose is in early talks to extend his Pompey contract.

Danny Rose is in early talks to extend his Pompey contract.

The midfielder is currently in the final season of his current two-year Fratton Park deal and has expressed his desire to remain at the Blues.

Rose, 29, has made 58 appearances for Pompey since moving from Northampton Town in 2016, with forty of those coming in the League Two title-winning season last term.

After a short spell out of the side this season, the Bristol-born talent has forced his way back into Kenny Jackett’s side and once again become a regular.

Rose insists there is no bigger club than the Blues at League One level and is keen to extend talks in the next few weeks.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk fans have been giving their verdict on if they’d like the former Manchester United loanee to be given a new contract.

Here’s what they had to say...

Rose had made a massive difference since he started playing him.

110% yes. Midfield has been more productive and secure since he came back.

With no doubt we have been a much better side since he got in the side .

100 per cent give him a new deal what a difference he and Naismith have made since coming back in the team

That’s brilliant news about Rose getting a new contract. For me he has been the stand out player since he got back into the team.

I think under Paul Cook the holding midfielders were required to be more defensive minded than under Kenny Jackett and this is why Rose, and Close, are showing up more in attack.

Rose is very much a box to box player and his work rate is second to none.

I would think that at 29 he is at his peak as a player and will be for the next 2-3 years which would see Pompey keeping a very good player for this level.

Errrrmmmm..... hell yes

One million per cent yes

Absolutely, great player

Definitely!!

Definitely does